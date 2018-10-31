Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.
Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $20.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,869.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,657 shares of company stock valued at $588,035 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
