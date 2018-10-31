Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,869.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,657 shares of company stock valued at $588,035 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

