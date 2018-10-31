Apollo Global Management (APO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $39,358.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,071,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 918,293 shares of company stock worth $26,794,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.