Aperio Group LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after buying an additional 471,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after buying an additional 371,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,584,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,976.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $2,277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.22.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

