Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AVY stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

