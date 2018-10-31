Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $266.23 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total value of $7,709,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “$271.75” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.30.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

