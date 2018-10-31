Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $52.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

APLS stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $735.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $296,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,328,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,718 shares during the last quarter. venBio Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after buying an additional 345,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 559,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

