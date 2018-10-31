Aon PLC (AON) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in AON by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in AON by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in AON by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AON from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Shares of AON opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,327,685 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.