Anthem Inc (ANTM) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.5% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $206.98 and a one year high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $792,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

