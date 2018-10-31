Anthem (ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY 2018 guidance to $15.60 EPS.

ANTM stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.93. 31,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 12-month low of $206.98 and a 12-month high of $283.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,846. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

