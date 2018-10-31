ANRYZE (RYZ) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. ANRYZE has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANRYZE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.41 or 0.09533737 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ANRYZE Profile

ANRYZE’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze . ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com . ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here

ANRYZE Token Trading

ANRYZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANRYZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANRYZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

