ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,462,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,787 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.27% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH worth $272,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,396 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,834,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 542,178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,294,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 358,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,652,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 309,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.08. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

