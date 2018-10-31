Andrew Peller (ADW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Andrew Peller had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of C$95.54 million during the quarter.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller stock opened at C$18.41 on Wednesday. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.