Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.71.

ANDX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 164.14%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,125.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,399.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,816,000 after acquiring an additional 417,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,411,000 after acquiring an additional 422,790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

