Analyzing TreeHouse Foods (THS) & Armanino Foods Of Distinction (AMNF)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods and Armanino Foods Of Distinction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 13 3 0 2.19 Armanino Foods Of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.41 -$286.20 million $2.81 16.21 Armanino Foods Of Distinction $38.99 million 2.32 $5.08 million N/A N/A

Armanino Foods Of Distinction has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Dividends

Armanino Foods Of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TreeHouse Foods does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -5.41% 5.54% 2.15% Armanino Foods Of Distinction 15.56% 41.11% 27.98%

Volatility and Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armanino Foods Of Distinction beats TreeHouse Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Condiments segment offers cheese and pudding products; jams, preserves, and jellies; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pickles and related products; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; and table and flavored syrups. The Meals segment offers baking and mix powders; powdered soups and gravies; macaroni and cheese; pasta; ready-to-eat and hot cereals; skillet dinners; and condensed and ready to serve soup and infant feeding products. The Snacks segment offers bars, dried fruits, snack nuts, trail mixes, and other wholesome snacks. The company sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

