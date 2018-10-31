Analyzing CAS Medical Systems (CASM) and ResMed (RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ResMed alerts:

This table compares ResMed and CAS Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.34 billion 6.43 $315.58 million $3.53 29.92 CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million 2.91 -$2.33 million ($0.27) -7.04

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than CAS Medical Systems. CAS Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ResMed and CAS Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 5 3 0 2.22 CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and CAS Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 13.94% 26.29% 15.99% CAS Medical Systems -7.46% N/A -35.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CAS Medical Systems does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

ResMed beats CAS Medical Systems on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CAS Medical Systems

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.