Analyzing CARBO Ceramics (CRR) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO)

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics -32.14% -18.72% -13.89% ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics 1 2 0 0 1.67 ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CARBO Ceramics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given CARBO Ceramics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CARBO Ceramics is more favorable than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics $188.76 million 0.73 -$253.11 million ($3.77) -1.31 ReTo Eco-Solutions $35.55 million 1.45 $5.97 million N/A N/A

ReTo Eco-Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CARBO Ceramics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of CARBO Ceramics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of CARBO Ceramics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReTo Eco-Solutions beats CARBO Ceramics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac. It also sells fracture stimulation software under the FracPro brand; and offers fracture design and consulting services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies under the StrataGen brand name. The Environmental Products and Services segment provides spill prevention, containment, and countermeasure systems for the oil and gas industry. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction. The company also offers hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; wall materials for insulation, decoration, and for building walls; and construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, it provides construction solutions, including project consulting, design, and installation. Further, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

