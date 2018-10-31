Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) PT at $286.67

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $242.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $238,035.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,542,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,491 shares of company stock worth $25,058,518. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 169,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

