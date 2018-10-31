Analysts Set Lonmin Plc (LMI) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lonmin in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Lonmin to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lonmin from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Lonmin alerts:

LON LMI opened at GBX 49.82 ($0.65) on Friday. Lonmin has a 1-year low of GBX 55.75 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lonmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.