Analysts Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.62. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair bought 110,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,995,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 104,303 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,922,304.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 234,303 shares of company stock worth $4,276,304 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,780,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $5,167,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 842.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

