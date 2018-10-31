Analysts Set Identiv Inc (INVE) PT at $8.75

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $90.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.07. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 3.86% of Identiv worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

