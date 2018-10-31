Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:SIX opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $63,773,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,082,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,240,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.