Analysts Set Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Target Price at $262.63

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,763 shares of company stock worth $1,445,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $264.07. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

