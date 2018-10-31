Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) PT at $21.00

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 85.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

