Analysts Set Centamin PLC (CEY) Price Target at $123.75

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centamin to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 142 ($1.86) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

LON CEY opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.32) on Friday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

