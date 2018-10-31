Analysts Set $23.50 Price Target for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF)

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Orrstown Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

