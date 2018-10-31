Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SPX Flow (FLOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SPX Flow (NYSE: FLOW) recently:

10/31/2018 – SPX Flow was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – SPX Flow was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – SPX Flow was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2018 – SPX Flow was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2018 – SPX Flow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2018 – SPX Flow is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – SPX Flow was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,019. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

