Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastman Chemical’s FY2018 Earnings (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86,706 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $19,597,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $700,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 27.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

