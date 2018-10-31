Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.10 Million

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce $61.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $49.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $237.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $241.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.05 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $325.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

