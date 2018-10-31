Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.56). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 1,299,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,794. The stock has a market cap of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.87. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

