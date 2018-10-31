Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (Y) to Announce $3.50 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $650.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alleghany an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y opened at $597.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 292.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $549.00 and a twelve month high of $659.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 33.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.