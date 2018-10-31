AMS Capital Ltda Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $187.73 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

