Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.