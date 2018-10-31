Amphenol Co. (APH) Stake Boosted by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,713 shares of company stock worth $6,173,088 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Amphenol stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

