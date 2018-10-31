Amkor Technology (AMKR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.88.

AMKR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.51. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 394,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 252,447 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 183,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

