Amkor Technology (AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.02-0.14 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.88.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

