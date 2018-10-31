Amgen (AMGN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.2-23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.20 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $14.00-14.25 EPS.

AMGN traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.37.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

