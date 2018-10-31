Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,413. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.70. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,657.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Amerisafe by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 281,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth about $3,162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 18.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $694,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

