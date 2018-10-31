Amerisafe (AMSF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $145,730.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,657.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 281,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

