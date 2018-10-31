America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) versus Lentuo International (LASLY) Financial Comparison

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and Lentuo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Lentuo International.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lentuo International has a beta of 180, suggesting that its share price is 17,900% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lentuo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $612.20 million 0.82 $36.50 million $3.60 20.38 Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lentuo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 6.41% 13.52% 6.88% Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Lentuo International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Lentuo International

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

