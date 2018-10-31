America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $84.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of CRMT opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.39 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray C. Dillon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.45 per share, with a total value of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray C. Dillon acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.41 per share, with a total value of $62,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $272,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $316,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

