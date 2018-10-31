American Water Works (AWK) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Water Works has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,616.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

