American Power Group (APGI) versus Brunswick (BC) Head to Head Analysis

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Power Group does not pay a dividend. Brunswick pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

95.7% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brunswick shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Power Group and Brunswick’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $1.86 million 2.65 -$7.55 million N/A N/A Brunswick $4.51 billion 0.98 $146.40 million $3.89 13.17

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Volatility and Risk

American Power Group has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its share price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Power Group and Brunswick, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick 0 1 12 0 2.92

Brunswick has a consensus target price of $73.08, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Brunswick’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick is more favorable than American Power Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Brunswick 2.12% 26.19% 10.96%

Summary

Brunswick beats American Power Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands. The company's Boat segment offers boats, such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruisers, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum under the Bayliner, Heyday, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, and Thunder Jet brands. This segment serves commercial and government customers through dealers and distributors. Its Fitness segment offers cardiovascular fitness equipment and strength-training equipment under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, and SCIFIT brands. This segment also offers billiards, table tennis, and air hockey tables, as well as game room furniture and related accessories under the Brunswick and Contender brands. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies through dealers, distributors, specialty retailers, mass merchants, sporting goods stores, and its website. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

