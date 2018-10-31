American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

AXL opened at $14.73 on Monday. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 53.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 12,388.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 92,418 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 75.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2,246.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 216,470 shares during the last quarter.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

