American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 411,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $193,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.67 per share, for a total transaction of $270,728.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.