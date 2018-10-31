American Assets Trust (AAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.67 per share, with a total value of $270,728.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $193,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

