Ameren (AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Ameren updated its FY18 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 2,463,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

