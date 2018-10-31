Ambrosus Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.90 or 0.09557439 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

