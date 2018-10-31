Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $906.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.