Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $2,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.29% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,530.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $801.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,086.87 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total value of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,694,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $38,986,448 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

