Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

